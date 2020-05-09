PML-N demands release of Hamza Shehbaz from NAB custody

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz should be released from the custody of the National Accountability Bureau.

Hamza had recently filed a petition for bail in the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan in a money laundering case and assets beyond means of income case against him.

Aurangzeb said that Hamza is a victim of "political vengeance", adding that the NAB "should face action for punishing an innocent person".

The PML-N spokesperson said that the opposition leader has appeared before the court more than 50 times in relation to trumped up charges.

She said that so far the accountability watchdog has failed to find evidence of any corruption but Hamza is still facing punishment.



On June 11 last year, NAB had arrested Hamza after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his application for interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

‘PM behind NAB notice sent to Shehbaz Sharif’

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan is behind a recent NAB notice sent to party president Shehbaz Sharif.

According to NAB, Shehbaz, along with other political leaders, was allegedly involved in illegally allotting land owned by the Punjab Development Authority to people he favoured.

Earlier this week, NAB had summoned the PML-N president once again on June 2 in an investigation pertaining to alleged money laundering. NAB alleged that the PML-N leader did not give satisfactory answers in the investigation.

Sanaullah said that the notice sent in relation to the Cholistan case is part of the scheming of the ‘NAB-Niazi nexus’.

“Behind Nawaz and Shehbaz’s cases, and cases against every PML-N leader, is the face of [Prime Minister] Imran,” said the former Punjab law minister.

He said that the 'NAB-Niazi nexus' is in favour of corruption, adding that it should also initiate action inside Bani Gala.

“Imran Khan’s own 300 kanal palace is not legal,” he alleged.

Shehbaz Sharif won’t be allowed to go back to London: Sheikh Rashid

Separately, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said he does not think Shehbaz will be allowed to return to London.

“When NAB questioned Shehbaz Sharif, he said he forgot his papers in London”, said the federal minister.

Rashid reiterated that the accountability watchdog will soon turn into ‘Tarzan’, adding that a lot of people can get into trouble when that happens.

Court to decide on Hamza Shehbaz’s ‘innocence’: NAB

A NAB spokesperson responded to the allegations and statements from the PML-N leadership, saying that the court will decide whether Hamza Shehbaz is innocent or not.

The spokesperson said that the LHC had already rejected Hamza Shehbaz’s bail plea, adding that law will take precedence.

“The institution performs its duties without any care for pressure, threat, baseless propaganda,” he added.