Sat May 09, 2020
May 9, 2020

Prince George wants to do Princess Charlotte’s fun homework instead of his: Kate

Sat, May 09, 2020
Prince George mulling over Princess Charlotte’s fun homeschool projects. Photo: Vanity Fair

Kate Middleton provided elated royal fans with a sneak peek into the lives of her young children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

During her interview with ITV’s This Morning. Kate Middleton candidly spoke at length about her children and their lives in quarantine and touched base on their homeschooling experiences in detail. Kate revealed that her oldest son is struggling over his homework because he finds his sister’s work more entertaining.

According to a report by PEOPLE, "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"

"It’s really hard and actually we hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now and actually it’s been really great," she shared.

"We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that. In some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more contact and a lot more face time than perhaps we would’ve done before."

