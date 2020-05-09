Beyonce’s family tested for coronavirus ahead of Mother’s Day celebration

Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson revealed that all members of the Knowles/Carter family had tested negative for Covid-19 with an aim to stay together on Mother’s Day.

Tina, who is mum to Beyonce, was reported to have said: 'We all got tested. We’ve gotten the results back and everybody is okay so I hope that we can get together this Mother’s Day and have dinner together.'



It is Mother’s Day in the US on 19 May. The 66-year-old is planning to celebrate the event with family as she admitted that not seeing her grandchildren during the pandemic was a struggle.

Tina Lawson is a grandmother to Beyonce’s eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, as well as Solange’s 15-year-old son Daniel Jr.



