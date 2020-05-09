Beyonce’s family tested for coronavirus ahead of Mother’s Day celebration

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson revealed that all members of the Knowles/Carter family had tested negative for Covid-19 with an aim to stay together on Mother’s Day.
Tina, who is mum to Beyonce, was reported to have said: 'We all got tested. We’ve gotten the results back and everybody is okay so I hope that we can get together this Mother’s Day and have dinner together.'
It is Mother’s Day in the US on 19 May. The 66-year-old is planning to celebrate the event with family as she admitted that not seeing her grandchildren during the pandemic was a struggle.
Tina Lawson is a grandmother to Beyonce’s eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and two-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, as well as Solange’s 15-year-old son Daniel Jr.