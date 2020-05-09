Tekashi 6ix9ine returns with new song, shatters Instagram live viewership record

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is releasing a new song and video created during his home confinement just weeks after being freed from prison over coronavirus scares.

In his first post-prison track "Gooba," Tekashi 6ix9ine - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - flaunted his jaw-dropping performance accompanied by six women and a puppy.

The rapper shattered previous Instagram live viewership records held by Drake and Tory Lanez, as two million users watched him live while promoting new song.

Tekashi was sentenced in December to two years in prison on racketeering, firearms and drug trafficking charges. The US District Judge Paul freed the rapper on April 2, calling him to serve the last four months of his two-year sentence at an undisclosed location.

"Y'all could never cooperate with the government and come back -- I'm a living legend," the blinged-out rapper said as viewership of the live hit the two million mark.



The artist pinned his fame -- he went viral after release of his debut single "Gunmo" in late 2017 -- to street cred over his gang involvement.



He rapped with Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods wearing trademark red bandanas in the video for "Gunmo" -- but turned on his former associates as a star witness in the sweeping trial.