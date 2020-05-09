Amitabh Bachchan remembers Irrfan Khan, Sridevi

Veteran Indian star Amitabh Bachchan remembered late Sridevi and Irrfan Khan to mark 28 years of the film Khuda Gawah and five years of Piku.



Amitabh turned to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of Khuda Gawah with Sridevi and Piku with Irrfan Khan.

He pointed out that today, May 8, 2020, it marks 28 years of his film Khuda Gawah with Sridevi and five years of his movie Piku with Irrfan Khan.

He wrote, “28 years of KHUDA GAWAH .. 5 years of PIKU .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us.”



Sridevi died on February 24, 2018 and Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020.

