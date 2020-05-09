Ranbir Kapoor reveals why Rishi Kapoor never liked any of his films

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are one of Bollywood’s most esteemed father-son pairs

Bollywood’s famous father-son duo of Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor may have had drawn closer during the former’s final years, but that was not always the case.

The Tamasha actor had received quite some tough love from his father who never applauded or appreciated his acting prowess or the acclaim he had earned within the industry.

In an unearthed interview making rounds online, Ranbir opened up about why his father never appreciated his films.

"It's true. The thing is, my father is a very honest person. He never says something just to make somebody happy. My mother is a big fan of mine, whatever I do, is the best for her. But, my father always says, something is missing. His father used to always tell him something is missing,” he told Rajat Sharma.

"My mother asked him once, 'why don't you ever like Ranbir? Why don't you ever like his performance?' He got reminded of a story that his father had told him, that there was a young boy who used to walk the tightrope every day with his father on the road and people would come to watch,” he recalled.

“He used to put on a good show every night people would applaud him, he would earn a lot of money. And every night the boy would ask his father, 'How was it today?' And his Day would say, 'Something is missing'.”

“After many days and years and one day, the boy asked, 'I've been working hard for so long, and I do so well, people enjoy my show, why do you keep saying there's something missing?' The father says, 'The day I say it was good, you will lose focus, and maybe you'll fall off the rope.' So I think the meaning behind this story is profound. And I respect the fact that I've probably not yet given the performance that my father is impressed by.”

Rishi passed away at age 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year-extensive battle with cancer.