Saif Ali Khan recalls getting ‘thrown out’ of a film with Kajol for ‘lacking interest’

B-Town superstar Saif Ali Khan is riding high in his career and is the dream choice for every director. However, things may not always have been so rosy for him.

The Tanhaji actor harks back to the time when he was thrown out of the film Bekhudi – which was initially supposed to be his debut film opposite Kajol, instead of 1993’s Parampara.

In a recent interview, the actor can be seen speaking about how he was asked to exit the film as he ‘wasn’t showing interest.’

Saif said they were shooting for a song with director Rahul Rawali as well as Kajol: “I had to tear through fake cobwebs and emerge, singing a line that went, ‘Chaahat Ki Raahon Mein, Kyun Itna Darti Hai’. It was not easy because my expression had to change as I went from ‘chaahat ki raahon mein’ to ‘kyun itna darti hai.’”

“I might just about pull it off today, but, back then, straight out of a boarding school in England, I was petrified. I must have performed really badly because soon after, Rahul Rawail threw me out of the film, complaining I wasn’t showing enough interest. That shot, I must admit, was particularly appalling,” he added.

Meanwhile on the work front, the actor was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and has Bunty Aur Babli in the pipeline.