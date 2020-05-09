Kareena Kapoor says Sara Ali Khan's London departure left her sad

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always spoken highly of Saif Ali Khan's kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In an interview earlier, it was revealed that Kareena was left visibly upset when Sara was leaving for London after her vacation in Mumbai.

Kareena stated that she loves Ibrahim and Sara and that she was unhappy about Sara's departure to London.

The actress also revealed she had gotten close to Sara with time.

Sara also attended Kareena's radio talk show wherein both of them exchangete affectionate gestures towards each other.

In the same interview, Bebo also spoke about Saif Ali Khan's loving atmosphere at home.

She also said that it's something she enjoys and Saif loves all the positive energy she has brought to the entire family.

