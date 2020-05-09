Demi Lovato makes loved-up appearance with Max Ehrich in Ariana Grande’s new song

Demi Lovato left her fans gushing after she made a PDA-filled appearance with her boyfriend Max Ehrich in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s new track Stuck With U.



Lovato and Ehrich were seen hugging and kissing around the 2:55 mark.

The songstress also shared a screenshot of the music video on her Instagram, tagging her beau lovingly.



The news of Lovato and Ehrich dating each other broke in March when the latter crashed the singer’s live session, confirming that the two are self-isolating together.



"He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common," a source told E! News at the time. "They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via FaceTime since being quarantined."

There were also reports suggesting that Ehrich might propose to Lovato after the lockdown ends.