Billie Eilish to host radio show with her dad

American singer Billie Eilish on Thursday said she would host a radio show with her father.

According to the singer, "Me and Dad Radio" will be hosted on Apple's Music's Beasts radio platform.

Taking to Twitter, Eilish asked her fans to watch the show on Friday at 12:00 PM.

The show will see her sitting down with her father to talk about music and life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she said, “My dad and I have had this relationship over the years of sharing music with each other.”

“My dad has shown me some of my favorite songs in the world and I’ve shown him songs that he loves and adores also,” Billie Eilish said.