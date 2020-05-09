More than a third of Punjab's coronavirus patients are from Lahore: report

Adam Niescioruk/via The News

LAHORE: More than a third of Punjab's total positive cases of the novel coronavirus are from the provincial capital, according to a report released Friday by the provincial health department.



Of the 961 new cases reported over the past 24 hours, 488 are from Lahore and 87 from Gujrat,



One person was reported to have died in this time, raising Punjab's death toll to 183.

Lahore's tally of infected cases has risen to 3,856.



According to the report, 7,971 — or 80% — of Punjab's 10,033 coronavirus patients are male.



Women comprise 20% — or 2,061 individuals — of the province's cases, while six are transgender people.

Of the total number of cases, 750 are in the 25-34 age bracket.

Moreover, 22 of the 10,033 COVID-19 patients are reportedly in critical condition.



Some 1,926 of the province's total cases are individuals from the Tableeghi Jamaat whereas 768 are pilgrims. Tests of 1,252 healthcare workers were carried out and 184 of them were diagnosed as positive.

On a positive note, 4,062 individuals have recovered so far and Punjab has conducted 117,206 tests to date.