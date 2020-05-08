Kim Kardashian hints at possible rift with husband Kanye West

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian are facing marital issues amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Daily Star reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are staying at opposite ends of the house.

The report further said that the couple is facing marital issues during their time in coronavirus lockdown with their four children.

The Sun reported that the couple is arguing and at each other's throats as they continue to live in lockdown.

Amid all these rumours and media reports, Kim Kardashian on Friday said she has started missing her sisters.



Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star shared a picture with her two sisters with a caption that read: "I miss my sisters".



