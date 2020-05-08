close
Fri May 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 8, 2020

Kim Kardashian hints at possible rift with husband Kanye West

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 08, 2020

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian are facing marital issues amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Daily Star reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are staying at opposite ends of the house.

The report further said that the couple is facing marital issues during their time in coronavirus lockdown with their four children.

The Sun reported that the couple is arguing and at each other's throats as they continue to live in lockdown. 

Amid all these rumours and media reports, Kim Kardashian on Friday  said she has started missing her sisters.

Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star shared a picture with her two sisters with a caption that read: "I miss my sisters".


