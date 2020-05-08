close
Fri May 08, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 8, 2020

Ariana Grande confirms she is dating Dalton Gomez

Fri, May 08, 2020

Ariana Grande teamed up with  Justin Bieber for a lockdown themed song titled "Stuck With You".

The singer has used the video for a new song to confirm her relationship with real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

In the music video, she cuddles up to her new boyfriend before they share a dance in her bedroom.

Before starting a relationship with Dalton, the singer dated rapper Mac Miller and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

The song was released by Ariana and Justin on Friday amid much fanfare.

The song video also features Justin Bieber's wife Hailey, Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk, Kylie and Kendell Jenner.

