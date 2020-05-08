'Sindh ready to work with federal govt on revised COVID-19 lockdown plan,' says CM Shah

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah addressing a press conference in Karachi on Friday. — Geo News/Screengrab via The News

KARACHI: The Sindh government will work alongside the Centre to implement the new lockdown measures to stem spread coronavirus, the provincial chief Murad Ali Shah said Friday.

"We will implement the federal government's lockdown decisions to the extent of 99% if not 100%," he said.

The chief minister said that businesses will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, with the exception of those granted exemptions.

New lockdown SOPs

Shah then elaborated on the new lockdown standard operating procedures (SOPs) for businesses. He said that the province will follow to a tee, the timings allowed for businesses to operate — from sehri to 5pm.

The chief minister said that areas classified as dehs (a demarcation of land inhabited by farming communities) will be able to keep shops open as they are less populated.

He also said that small shops located in residential areas will be permitted to operate.

Shah, while acknowledging that small business owners are facing "extreme hardships", requested the federal government to devise a scheme whereby they be provide loans on easy payback terms.

"Let me clarify to traders, restrictions are not being imposed by us (Sindh)," he said.

"It was the federal government's decision to keep large markets closed," he said, adding that keeping shopping malls closed was a unanimous decision taken by all governments.

He said that a committee comprising the Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, education minister Saeed Ghani, information minister Nasir Hussain Shah and law adviser Murtaza Wahab will meet with the traders to engage with them on their concerns and reservations which will be forwarded to the Centre.

He went on to say that all industries that were shut down before May will remain closed. Similarly, public venues where large gatherings can occur such as wedding halls and cinemas will also remain shut.

"We have not forbidden weddings, but large gatherings will not be allowed."

He said that keeping in spirit with the Supreme Court directives, which had called for a uniform plan to be implemented countrywide, the Sindh government had agreed to support the Centre in its decisions.

Shah said that there will be a complete ban on political rallies.

Hospital out patient departments (OPDs) will now be open.

'Sindh not competing with anyone'

The chief minister said that it will always be a point of regret that the provincial government was unable to effectively undertake distribution of food supplies "due to a lack of data".

He said that "having thousands gather for distribution of money was also inappropriate", in reference to the federal government's Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme which gave out Rs12,000 to millions of families across the country at distribution centres.

Shah said that Sindh's ratio of increase in the number of infections was lower than other provinces. "We will have to be very careful in the coming days. If you hold your lives dear, please exercise caution," he said.

He said that the Sindh government "is not competing with anyone". "God bears witness to whatever it is I am doing."

The chief minister said that after the April 1 lockdown, Sindh had made all decisions "in line with the federal government directives".

"If some other province is not following the SOPs laid down by the federal government, I cannot be faulted for that."

Speaking of Dr Furqan's death in Karachi, he expressed regret and said that those who were responsible have been identified. "Our health system is better than the other three provinces."

Shah said that the coronavirus usually affects those already suffering from various health ailments faster. Speaking of the deceased doctor's case, he said that Dr Furqan fell prey to the virus on May 1 and died within 36 hours. "In many cases, the death occurs before we get back results of the coronavirus test."

He reiterated that Sindh "has no beef with anyone". "If I make a mistake, do inform me and I will rectify it," he said.

"This is not a war between the People's Party, PTI or MQM — we will have to be one to fight this [pandemic]," said the chief minister.