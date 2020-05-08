Chairman Senate summons session on May 12 to discuss situation related to pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani summoned a session of the Senate on May 12, according to an official notification today.



The notification said that the session was summoned upon the opposition’s requisition and will be held on 3pm, Thursday.

The chairman senate also presided over a Senate House Business Advisory Committee session today.

In the session, it was decided that less staff should be present on the day of the session.

Opposition leader in the Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said that due to the ongoing coronavirus issue it is not mandatory that all members attend the session at the same time.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani said that the session is scheduled at a time when the country is battling the pandemic, adding that adequate measures have been taken for the meeting of the lawmakers.

Sadiq said that the measures based on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been put in place inside the Senate hall.

He said that the session will be of not more than two hours, spanning over a week, and it will be ensured that there is no gathering of lawmakers anywhere at the premises or the hall.