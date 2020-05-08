Sara Ali Khan’s intense workout video takes the internet by storm: WATCH

An intense workout video of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is in self-isolation amid coronavirus pandemic, has taken the internet by storm.



The Simmba star turned to Instagram and shared the video and left her fans inspired.

Sara captioned the video, “Don’t pray for lighter burdens. Work for a #stronger back.”

She added, “Wake up #determined, sleep #satisfied. Don’t allow yourself to crack. And if you stop or fail or fall. Just get right back on track #flashbackfriday.”



In the video, shot inside a fitness club, Sara Ali Khan could be seen doing intense pull-ups.

The throwback video has left her fans inspired and the endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was scheduled to be released on May 1, however, due to coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed for indefinite time.