Ananya Panday, James McVey to face off against gruesome outcomes of online bullying. Photo: Pinterest and jhalak

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is an avid anti-cyber bullying spokespersons and recently, she joined hands with English guitarist James McVey to spread awareness against its detrimental impact.

The duo aim to raise awareness about the dangers and impact of online bullying during an Instagram live.



Ananya believes, “social media bullying is an evil that people face every day on the numerous platforms that they use in their daily lives. I'm glad that James McVey and I will be fighting this evil together in our own small way."

The session will be hosted in collaboration with So Positive for "the world is going through a tough time and it is even more important to be kind to everyone and spread positivity."

McVey also touched base on the topic, stating, "During this difficult time, we find ourselves using social media more than ever. Regardless of where you live or your background, it's important to remember that you are never alone. Millions of others are going through the same traumatic experience and I believe together we further the conversation and join the fight to end bullying. I'm looking forward to speaking with Ananya on 'So Positive' to learn more about her experiences."

