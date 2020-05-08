Bhumi Pednekar believes female representation in cinema is extremely important. Photo: Times of India

Bhumi Pednekar’s Bollywood fame is unmatched among stars of her generation. Even with a significantly short time behind the silver screen the actress has managed to take hold of the hearts of fans with powerful female roles like those in , Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Son Chiriya etc.

During an interview with Mid-Day, Bhumi opened up about her thoughts on female empowerment in cinema and was quoted saying, "For me, how I represent women on screen is very important. Cinema has the power to influence people and I do feel that through our portrayal of women, we can push the messaging of equality, of independence. I have looked out for such characters and play them with all my heart of screen. I have been fortunate to have got these characters that have made a mark and stood out.”

With her career currently soaring to new heights, the actress believes that brining equality to cinema will aid in laying the foundation of a new world view. "I thank my visionary filmmakers who chose to tell stories of these magnificent women to the people of my country. It has been an honour to be a part of their cinema and bring such courageous, fantastic, confident women on screen.”

Before signing off Bhumi admitted that she wishes for people to realize how equality can be achieved through cinema. "My journey in cinema has just begun. I will continue to strive to find more such women whose stories I want to tell on screen. I feel when people see such women and their lives, their struggles, their pain, their dreams, their victories, there can be a shift in perspective. It might help us to further understand how far we are from achieving equality and how much women can contribute in making our country and our society stronger.”