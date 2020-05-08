Farhan Akhtar donates over 1,000 PPE kits to hospitals all over India amid pandemic. Photo: The National

Farhan Akhtar’s recent contribution for the fight against COVID-19 was announced on social media and fans are lauding the actor for his generous contribution.

According to the post, Farhan contributed over 1,000 personal protective gear and equipment for frontline worker. He also detailed the cost of the kits and urged fans to make contributions towards the cause. "Every PPE kit costs Rs 650, and will be provided to the hospitals most in need of it."

The post also included a video which detailed the grave need of protecting medical workers from contracting the disease under the hashtag #UniteForHumanity.

Check out the video below:

In the video the star began by stating, “Presently, we all are safe in our homes. In self-isolation. But there are many people, women and men, who have chosen a different path. They are our hospital’s medical teams and staff. In the war against COVID-19, they are the ones on the front line. But, these soldiers need PPE kits (Personal Protection Equipment). So that they can continue to work without fear of contracting the virus.”

The video further went on to say, “At the moment there are many hospitals that are not able to test to their full capacity. And it even one member of a medical team gets infected, then the entire team is quarantined for 2-3 weeks.”

Before signing off Farhan stated, “So join me in taking steps to protect our brothers and sisters and help them.