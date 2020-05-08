Sonam Kapoor receives love, prayers on her second wedding anniversary

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, who are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, received love and prayers from their family, friends and the fans.



Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in an extravagant ceremony, however, the couple will have a quite celebration at their New Delhi residence this time due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Neerja actress turned to Instagram and shared a throwback family photo from her wedding ceremony and wrote “Aspiration and inspiration for the future.. thank you parents for being the best kind of role models. We are because of you. #everydayphenomenal.”

Sonam, who is missing father Anil Kapoor and mom Sunita so much and can’t wait to see them, received love and prayers from father.



Anil took to Instagram and shared a video clip of Sonam’s wedding ceremony and wrote “May you be blessed with all the love & happiness, just as we feel blessed to have you in our lives!”

“Happy 2nd Anniversary @anandahuja & @sonamkapoor! To many more phenomenal years together!”

She also received love and wishes from the friends and the fans.

