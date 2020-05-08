Anil Kapoor chasing the ‘queen’ as he plays carrom with wife in quarantine

Indian star Anil Kapoor, who is enjoying quality time with family amid lockdown, played carrom with wife and the actor revealed that he was the winner of the game.



Sharing pictures wherein they couple be seen playing carrom at their Mumbai residence, the Malang actor wrote “And the winner is.... Me (Obviously)! #quarantinegames #chasingthequeen #candids #stayhomestaysafe.”

In the first photo, Anil Kapoor is seen aiming at the queen, while in the other photo, the couple is seen concentrating on the game.



The endearing post has won the hearts shortly after he shared it with the fans.

Anil and Sunita’s daughter Sonam Kapoor, who is celebrating her second wedding anniversary in New Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja, dropped an emotional comment.

She wrote, “Miss you both so so much can’t wait to see you.”