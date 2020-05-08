Neha Kakkar gets candid about handling pressures, names her inspiration

Neha Kakkar has been delivering hits after hits ever since she stepped into the plackback industry and the songstress has many successful tracks to her credit.



In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kakkar opened up about handling pressure and competition from her peers, and named that one person who has always acted as a major source of inspiration for her.

“My biggest inspiration is my sister Sonu Kakkar because of whom I actually started singing. I have never cared about pressure and competition,” Kakkar said.

She added, “Whatever I do, I give it my 100% and leave the rest to God and the audiences. But sometimes I do get butterflies.”

The Dilbar crooner also revealed what according to her is the biggest accomplishment in her life so far.

“I feel my biggest accomplishment so far has to be being a judge on Indian Idol. I came a full circle with it. From being a contestant on the same show to finally being a judge on the show. It gave me a sense of fulfillment and pride.”

Kakkar also named her own favourite track, “Mile Ho Tum Humko is the closest to my heart because it is created by my brother Tony Kakkar and it defines the love between me and my family.”