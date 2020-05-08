Vicky Kaushal calls himself 'husband material' in reply to marriage proposal

Vicky Kaushal recently returned to cinemas in January this year with his new film Bhoot part one: The haunted ship.

While the movie did not fail to capture the attention of fans all across the world, the result of this movie for Kaushal was an expanded fanbase.

Because of this fanbase there was a video of Kaushal's appearence from the Toronto International Film Festival, wherein he can be heard calling himself 'husband material.'

In the clip, a woman confesses to the actor saying, "Love You Vicky." Responding to this, Kaushal said, "Love you too."

He doesn't just stop there. Kaushal proceeds to call himself 'husband material' and amid the cheers from the audience, co-star Abhishek Bachchan comes on stage and pats him on the back.







