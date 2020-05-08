close
Thu May 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 8, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry residing in actor Tyler Perry's mansion: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 08, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly living in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by Hollywood star Tyler Perry.

According to reports, Oprah Winfrey had arranged for the Duke and Duchess to move into the property,  featuring eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, reportedly moved to the $18m (£14.5m) mansion with their one-year-old son Archie after arriving in Los Angeles.

The couple, before the move, had made a home in the quiet location of Vancouver Island, off the coast of British Columbia.

Tyler, 50, is best known for playing the comedic character of Madea, creating and directing films around the fictional character’s life.

Oprah, 66, is the godmother to Perry's five-year-old son Aman, having worked with the actor on the Oprah Winfrey Network since 2012.


