Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt 'more cordial' than before despite divorce row: sources

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are on good terms with each other, even after being involved in a divorce battle, Daily Mail quoted sources as saying.

The latest intel on the relation between the former spouses suggests that things are looking up for them and as of now they are more cordial than ever before.



According to the insider, Jolie and Pitt are reportedly looking out for solutions to make things better, regarding their divorce, and co-parenting their six children.

“Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been. They’re more cordial — they’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them," the source said.

The insider went on to say that Jolie is particularly “impressed with Brad’s continued sobriety."

Jolie and Pitt split up with each other in 2016, leaving their fans devastated.

The two then had to settle the custody battle of their children, which looked bleak because of Pitt's estranged relationship with his son Maddox.