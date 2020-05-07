close
Thu May 07, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 7, 2020

Jennifer Aniston shares an interesting picture with fans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 07, 2020

The "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston  is doing her bit to entertain her millions of fans as she remains locked down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress on Wednesday took to Instagram to share an interesting picture with her fans.

Taking to her Insta stories, the actress shared a picture of her laundry spinning in the washing machine as she played "bored in the house" in the background.

Meanwhile, Jen is reportedly dating her former husband and Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt.

The dating rumours begin after her reunion with the "Troy" star during an award ceremony last year. 

