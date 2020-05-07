Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to cast Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone for his next film

Top Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to cast former lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for his new film, Indian media reported on Thursday.

According to Pinkvilla, the filmmaker has reached out to the Bollywood stars for the remake of the 1952 film Baiju Bawra.

Bollywood Hungama reported that talks are underway to cast Ranbir and Deepika to play the leading roles in the film which originally featured Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari.

Quoting an unnamed source, the entertainment website reported "Ranbir and Deepika make a pair to reckon with on-screen and Bhansali wants to create magic on-screen with the two actors. Talks are on, however, neither of the two have signed the dotted lines yet.”

Citing the source, the report said that the celebrated director wants to avoid the usual pairing of Ranveer Singh and Deepika.

The report said talks, which started before the coronavirus lockdown, are in an early stage. Shooting for Baiju Bawra is expected to begin once Sanjay wraps up Gangubao Kathiwadi.