CM Murad urges citizens to take safety measures as Sindh records 14 more deaths

KARACHI: Sindh recorded 14 deaths and 453 new cases in the last 24 hours, Cheif Minister Murad Ali Shah said Thursday, taking the provincial death toll to 171.

According to a statement issued from the Chief Minister House, Murad said: “Though the deaths in terms of total patients are 1.9% we are still losing precious lives, but we can control it if we all observe SOPs and guidelines of the experts in true letter and spirit.”



CM Shah said that the first case of coronavirus was reported on February 26 and the first death occurred on March 19, 2020.

“Today on day 72 of the pandemic we have 9,093 cases and from March 19 to May 7 means within 49 days the coronavirus has claimed 171 lives," he added.

The tests conducted so far come to 76,078 against which 9093 cases have been detected, he said.

He said that out of 453 cases diagnosed today, 335 cases belong to Karachi. He added that 91 cases belong to District Central, 81 South, 69 East, 33 Korangi, 33 Malir, and 28 to West.

“We are increasing random tests at grocery and vegetable shops to detect more cases of local spread,” he said.

CM Shah said that Larkana registered 35 cases, Khairpur 16, Sukkur 12, Hyderabad nine, Kashmore eight, and Sanghar three cases.

The provincial chief said that Larkana, Khairpur, and Sukkur have recorded a huge number of local transmission cases. “This is a serious situation and everyone has to understand the sensitivity of the issue, otherwise we won’t be able to control it,” CM Shah said.

The chief minister said that at present 7,069 patients were under treatment, including 5,858 at home isolation, 683 at Isolation centers. He added that 87 patients were in critical condition, of them 14 were on the ventilator.

CM Shah said that his government has developed 17 facilities with 4,688 beds purely allocated for COVID-19 patients, while 1,224 patients have been admitted to these facilities.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to be cautious and save themselves and their near and dear ones from the virus.