Jennifer Aniston's rep shoots down rumours of her bonding with Brad Pitt's daughter

Jennifer Aniston had to set the record straight about recent news circulating about Brad Pitt’s daughter

Former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt may have ended their marriage over a decade ago but the two still fall prey to false gossips rife in Hollywood.

The Friends actor’s representative now had to step in to set the record straight about recent news circulating about Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh wanting to call Jen ‘mummy.’

Quashing a claim made by Australian media outlet New Idea, the rep told Express.co.uk: “This is just another complete fabrication and has no relationship to reality.”

The false story making rounds had claimed that the 13-year-old daughter of Brad and Angelina Jolie had spent "a lot of time with Jen in recent weeks and they really have developed a very special bond now.”

This is not the first time the past paramours have taken over headlines over false stories. Earlier addressing the frenzy over her pictures with Brad at the SAG Awards, Jen told ET: “Its hysterical. But what else are they going to talk about?”