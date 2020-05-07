Kevin Spacey links pandemic layoffs to losing job over assault claims: ‘I, too, have lost work’

Kevin Spacey compares the pandemic throwing lives into disarray, to him facing sexual assault allegations

The notorious Hollywood star, Kevin Spacey is making headlines once again as he links the coronavirus layoffs to him getting fired over sexual assault allegations.



During a recent interview for the Bits & Pretzels podcast, the 60-year-old Horrible Bosses actor says he can totally related to the people who are getting laid off during this crisis.

“I don’t often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience,” he said.

“But in this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop. And so while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same,” he continued.

“And so I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can’t go back to work or that you might lose your job and that it’s a situation that you have absolutely no control over,” he went on to say.

“I don’t think it will come as a surprise for anyone to say that my world completely changed in the fall of 2017,” said the American Beauty actor.

“My job, many of my relationships, my standing in my own industry were all gone in just a matter of hours,” protested Spacey, who had allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him by over a dozen men.

In July 2019, sexual assault charges against Spacey in Massachusetts, involving an 18-year-old man were dismissed.

He settled another sexual assault lawsuit against by him in October that year, filed by a message therapist who kept his identity concealed, but died earlier in 2019.