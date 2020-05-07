Kate Middleton spearheads project aiming to capture UK's 'resilience' during pandemic

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks about the community photography project in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery / Photo by Reuters

Kate Middleton on Thursday initiated a new photo project as she urged the public to send in glimpses into their quarantined lives and the work of ‘Helpers and Heroes’ to document Britain’s lockdown.

The project run by London’s National Portrait Gallery, is titled ‘Hold Still’ and is aiming to capture the spirits of the public in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown which has entered its sixth week.

Patron of the gallery, the Duchess of Cambridge who herself is hailed for her knack in photography, said the project was looking to document the “resilience, bravery, kindness” that people were experiencing in such extraordinary times.

“We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country,” she said in a statement.

“Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.”

According to Kensington Palace, Britons of all ages were open to submitting their photographs out of which a hundred best shots will be picked on the basis of the emotion and experience they depict instead of the technical quality. The selected photos will feature in a digital exhibition.