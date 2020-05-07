Disha Patani says if God gave her ‘four or more boyfriends’, she wouldn’t refuse

Bollywood’s fashionista Disha Patani has her fans rolling on the floor after her latest TikTok video.

Turning to the uber famous video-sharing platform that has swept over the globe during the coronavirus pandemic, helping people ease panic and anxieties, the 27-year-old actor lip-synced to a voiceover saying she wants ‘four or more boyfriends.’

“Like, I really want one boyfriend but if God is going to give me four or more, who am I to refuse, huh? Who am I to refuse?” she can be seen mouthing the words in the rib-tickling new video.

The actor has been entwined in romance rumours with her Baaghi costar Tiger Shroff after their multiple outings together and social media exchanges. However, the two have always denied being in a relationship and reiterated that they are just good friends.