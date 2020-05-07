close
Thu May 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 7, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter exchange with Brazilian author Paulo Coelho has fans gushing

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, May 07, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter exchange with Brazilian author Paulo Coelho has fans gushing

Popular author Paulo Coelho, known for many of his novels like The Alchemist and Eleven Minutes, praised Shah Rukh Khan for his movie Kaamyaab that released recently  starring Sanjay Mishra.

The author took to Twitter and wrote, “The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk. I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor, Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labelled as “comedy”, is, in fact, the tragedy of Art.” 

After reading the tweet, SRK replied, "Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt. Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy." 

Paulo Coelho and SRK's Twitter exchange has happened many times in the past too, with the author expressing profound likeness for the Indian actor. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood