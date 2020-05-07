Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter exchange with Brazilian author Paulo Coelho has fans gushing

Popular author Paulo Coelho, known for many of his novels like The Alchemist and Eleven Minutes, praised Shah Rukh Khan for his movie Kaamyaab that released recently starring Sanjay Mishra.

The author took to Twitter and wrote, “The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk. I am doing the same. 2 days ago a great Brazilian actor, Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists. This movie, labelled as “comedy”, is, in fact, the tragedy of Art.”

After reading the tweet, SRK replied, "Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt. Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy."

Paulo Coelho and SRK's Twitter exchange has happened many times in the past too, with the author expressing profound likeness for the Indian actor.