Arjun Kapoor nostalgic about shooting for movies during global pandemic

Arjun Kapoor revealed he is missing his work dearly amid the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a gut-wrenching post, wherein he reminisced about his life as an actor.

“Me outside a studio floor in filmcity right next to its famous canteen. I’m certain after all this is done we will all be forever grateful for being able to get back on set & to just work," Arjun wrote.

In the photo, Arjun can be seen in a black and white image standing on the empty streets of Film City while posing for the camera.

On the work front, Arjun is awaiting the release of his upcoming film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra.