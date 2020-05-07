Gigi Hadid wants 'several kids' as she loves children

Gigi Hadid, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, loves kids and wants to have more than one child.

The supermodel would surely be a great mom as she has a very caring and loving nature and wants to have several kids.

Zayn and Gigi have had their ups and downs as a couple - with the pair previously ending their romance on more than one occasion - they are thrilled about starting their next chapter as parents.

Gigi confirmed her pregnancy last week after rumours had surfaced a few days prior, and said she is "very excited" to become a mother.

She said: "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

Before the duo could speak about the news themselves, Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid revealed she is set to become a grandmother as she said the family are "so excited" to welcome the impending arrival.



Yolanda said last week: "Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently.

"But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."