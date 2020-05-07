Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release heartening birthday video for Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released an adorable birthday video for their son Archie as he turned one-year-old on Wednesday.



In the endearing video uploaded on Instagram, Markle could be seen reading to her tiny tot, with Harry filming for them.

The clip has been made in in support of the #SaveWithStories campaign, which Markle and Harry are taking part in across both the US and the UK to help children who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Archie seldom graces his parents countless pictures and videos and this is one of the few photos made public of him, as the Sussexes are protective of him and want to limit his exposure with the media.



A source previously revealed that Markle and Harry hoped to celebrate Archie's first birthday with the royal family, but the circumstances made it impossible to do so.

"Archie is set to celebrate his first birthday with only his parents," the source said.