Wed May 06, 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release heartening birthday video for Archie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release heartening birthday video for Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released an adorable birthday video for their son Archie as he turned one-year-old on Wednesday.

In the endearing video uploaded on Instagram, Markle could be seen reading to her tiny tot, with Harry filming for them.

The clip has been made in in support of the #SaveWithStories campaign, which Markle and Harry are taking part in across both the US and the UK to help children who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Duck! Rabbit!” by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES

Archie seldom graces his parents countless pictures and videos and this is one of the few photos made public of him, as the Sussexes are protective of him and want to limit his exposure with the media.

A source previously revealed that Markle and Harry hoped to celebrate Archie's first birthday with the royal family, but the circumstances made it impossible to do so.

"Archie is set to celebrate his first birthday with only his parents," the source said. 

