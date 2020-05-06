Here's what Brad Pitt's daughter thinks of Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt is reportedly dating his former wife Jennifer Aniston 15 years after he parted ways with the "Friends" star.

The rumours regarding their reunion started swirling after their famours reunion at an award ceremony last year.

According to a latest report, Pitt's teenage daughter with Angelica Jolie has expressed a wish to call Jennifer Aniston 'mummy', reported Mirror on Wednesday.

According to the report Shiloh has reportedly grown closer to the "Friends" star and has been cast by Aniston's recent acting projects.

Earlier, US media had been reporting that Angelina Jolie stopped her children from meeting Jennifer Anniston.

Angelina and Brad are parents to six children - 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Brad Pitt and Jen started dating in 1998, although they first met in 1994.

Brad was dating Gwyneth Paltrow at the time.

The couple tied the knot in 2000 after dating for a few years.

Their marriage ended when Brad started dating Angelina Jolie after meeting her on the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Brad and Jen announced in 2005 that they had decided to part ways.