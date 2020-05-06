NCOC recommends easing coronavirus lockdown after May 9

Files

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday, in a meeting, proposed easing lockdown restrictions after May 9.

The meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, was attended by the chief ministers of the four provinces and representatives of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NCOC has also proposed the resumption of transportation services across the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting tomorrow (Thursday) to mull over the NCOC's proposals.

Separately, Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh, in an inter-provincial education ministers conference, have opposed reopening educational institutions after June 1.

In the meeting, chaired by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, the provinces stressed on keeping educational institutions closed. The NCC will make a final decision in this regard as a consensus could not be reached in the meeting.

On Tuesday, the Federal Cabinet approved a proposal about easing country-wide restrictions after May 9.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said this while briefing the media about the decisions taken during the meeting presided over by PM Imran.

The prime minister again emphasised on taking care of the vulnerable segments of society, and those who have been deprived of their livelihood in the wake of the lockdown, Faraz said.

The information minister said PM Imran has backed the proposal of easing restrictions in the country, keeping in view the hardships being faced by people due to the lockdown. However, he warned of an abrupt spike in infections if the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not implemented strictly after easing of the lockdown.

Asad Umar also briefed the ministers about the coronavirus situation in the country and informed the cabinet members that Pakistan's situation was far better than many developed countries as far as COVID-19 infections and deaths were concerned.

Post-lockdown SOPs

The NCOC has proposed multiple recommendations to ease the lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The measures include the opening of inter-provincial transportation in line with laid down Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and operationalisation of selective of Outdoor Patients Departments (OPDs) in the federal capital.

The suggestions included measures to strike a balance between efforts to curb coronavirus and revive economic activities. These will remain in effect till May 31, if approved in tomorrow's meeting.

The recommendations also include the opening of phase II of the construction sector and the reopening of retail outlets.

The participants also proposed that shops should remain open from 9 am to 5 pm, and then again from 8 pm to 10 pm.

No changes were made in the SOPs for religious festivities in the second half of the holy month of Ramadan; the measures will remain the same as previously agreed between the government and Ulema.