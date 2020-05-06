Sara Ali Khan says ‘missing being a working woman’ amid lockdown

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan, who is in self-isolation amid coronavirus pandemic, reminisced her time on the sets of her films.



Sharing a collage of the photos from the sets of her films Coolie No.1, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and others on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Missing being a working woman on a working Wednesday.”

“But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human,” she further said.

She also urged people to stay home, stay safe and stay positive amid the lockdown.



Sara Ali Khan has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from the self-isolation.

Recently, she turned into a master chef to show off her culinary skills and shared a glimpse of the yummy dish in Instagram story.

Sharing the picture of a pancake with two different flavours- Nutella and maple, the Love Aaj Kal actress wrote “Kabhi Nutella Kabhi Maple.”



