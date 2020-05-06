Kate Middleton, Prince William send Meghan' son birthday greetings

Members of the royal family posted messages and pictures on social media to mark the first birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!” Kensington Palace, the Twitter account of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Harry and Meghan celebrated the birthday of their son with a video of Meghan reading him a story.

In footage posted on the Instagram page of the Save the Children charity, Meghan reads giggling Archie, who is pictured wearing a simple white bodysuit, one of his favourite books, “Duck! Rabbit!”

The video was recorded last weekend by Harry, who can be heard chuckling and cheering from behind the camera.



