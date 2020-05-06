close
Wed May 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
May 6, 2020

Kate Middleton, Prince William send Meghan' son birthday greetings

World

Web Desk
Wed, May 06, 2020

Members of the royal family posted messages and pictures on social media to mark the first birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!” Kensington Palace, the  Twitter account of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Harry and Meghan celebrated the birthday of their son with a video of  Meghan reading him a story.

In footage posted on the Instagram page of the Save the Children charity, Meghan reads giggling Archie, who is pictured wearing a simple white bodysuit, one of his favourite books, “Duck! Rabbit!”

The video was recorded last weekend by Harry, who can be heard chuckling and cheering from behind the camera.


Latest News

More From World