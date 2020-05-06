More than 150 Indian BSF soldiers infected with coronavirus: report

A total of 154 soldiers tested positive for the coronavirus in India’s Border Security Force (BSF) as 85 new infections were reported on Wednesday, according to an India Today report.

According to the publication, an official of the BSF informed that the 60 soldiers were deployed at Chandni Mahal and Jamia areas of New Delhi.

The six others infected were working in the escort team of the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) on a tour to West Bengal to review measures against the pandemic.

The other 37 infections were reported from the Tripura frontier of the BSF, said the publication.

The official said that the troops were performing basic operational duties, adding that the force comprising around 250,000 soldiers is on the border duty near Pakistan and Bangladesh borders.

The BSF headquarters were recently made functional again after two of its floors were sealed due to the cases.



