Court asks Karachi authorities to destroy all vegetable crops cultivated in wastewater

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday ordered local government officials to destroy all vegetables being cultivated in sewage water in farms near the outskirts of Karachi.

The orders came as the court heard a petition filed against the cultivation of vegetables in unsanitary conditions near the Malir ravine.

Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed the Deputy Commissioner Malir to personally examine the area and destroy any crops being cultivated in sewage and wastewater.

Justice Mazhar noted that local government is the domain of the deputy commissioners, and regretted that their response to the problem so far has been disappointing.

“Can you not ask for reinforcements from SSP and DIG police?” remarked the judge as he asked for plans to initiate appropriate action.

The deputy commissioners assured the court they would execute its orders.

“The land near the Malir ravine was given by the Sindh government on lease for 30 years,” the complainant’s lawyer told the court.

The SHC judge responded saying the court does not want any thing wrong to happen under any circumstances.

“Was the land given on lease to grow vegetables on sewerage water?” it asked.

The court thereafter sought details of the allotment of state land in the district.

The SHC also directed the counsel representing the farmers cultivating vegetables in the area to file a response in the case’s next hearing on May 19.