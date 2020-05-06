Anand Gandhi wishes he ‘had created something with’ Irrfan Khan before his passing. Photo: The National

Bollywood filmmaker Anand Gandhi recently spoke at length about his past desire to collaborate with Irrfan Khan. However before the plan could have been set in motion, the critically acclaimed actor lost his battle to his neuroendocrine tumour.

During that time, Gandhi was working on the development of a script based on the fight of women scientists that were attempting to ward of a contagion. The film was to be titled Emergence, and once it would pass into the production stage, was to feature Irrfan Khan as a leading character.

During an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Gandhi stated, “Irrfan and I drove to Pune once and became friends over the years... We explored the possibility of his presence in Tumbbad before the final script and schedule changed things. He’d have been in Emergence too. I wish I had created something with him.”

Gandhi also managed to rope in Larry Brilliant on as an executive producer for his film. In the past Larry had aided teams working on the eradication of diseases like polio and smallpox.

Gandhi believes he is “like a detective, he figures out the epicentre of a pandemic and calculates the R-naught of the contagion, which is a measure of how many people it can infect.”

Gandhi revealed that he is currently collaborating with an American studio on a rather ‘big-budget’ project and that script has continued to be rather prophetic in regards to current times, “My script predicted the rise of rightwing politics, storage crisis for scientific data, paleomicrobe releasing from thawing of the Arctic and behavioural changes brought on by a pandemic."