Kourtney Kardashian made Scott Disick check into rehab over past traumas

Kourtney Kardashian made Scott Disick check into rehab over long term‘harbored pain’. Photo: Cosmopolitan

After Scott Disick checked himself out of the Colorado rehab facility, news began circulating as to the reasons behind her decision, and recently Kourtney Kardashian’s role in his rehab admittance has come to light.

Disick had been quarantining with Sofia Richie during the time which he suffered immensely with past trauma, according to a source close to E News, he was "spiraling in his thoughts. He has harbored pain that will surface and put him in a bad place."

A second source also came forward with information, revealing, that over time, Richie became "extremely concerned with the choices he was making and how out of control he became very quickly” and “tipped off” Kourtney about his debilitating condition, "because she didn't know what else to do." A third source also shed light on the situation, stating, "Kourtney was very upset, and knew something was up by his unresponsiveness to matters and convos that pertained to the kids.”

"She had been through this before many times, and put a halt to it immediately. She ultimately gave him an ultimatum and he had no choice but to seek help."