Scott Disick out from rehab to file a lawsuit due to blatant HIPAA violation

Scott Disick out from rehab to file a lawsuit due to blatent HIPAA violation. Photo: Daily Mirror

Scott Disick is one of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’s most beloved stars and according to recent reports, he has retracted his voluntary admission into a rehab facility.

According to a source by E News, Scott had joined the facility in Colorado: “He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help. Things have been bad the past couple of weeks and Kourtney won’t allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment.”

However, he has chosen to leave the facility early due to a recent picture leak. According to his lawyer Marty Singer, a picture of him within a Zoom meeting was published online and as a result, the star plans to file a lawsuit.

“Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

Scott’s lawyer also went on to confirm that he did not check into rehab over any alcohol or drug related reasoning , but for aid in dealing with emotional issues which occurred shortly after losing his parents.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.”