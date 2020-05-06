Meghan, Harry, Kate and Charles: Royal family members who don’t use their real names

Some traditions of the British royal family do not make much sense to the public, but stand as integral pillars of maintaining the royal identity.

One common practice observed throughout the years amongst the British royal family members is the adoption of names other than the ones you were born with. And while we may know some of the most popular royals by their publicly-known identities, most of them have a secondary name that they’ve kept away from the world.

Meghan Markle – Rachel

Our very famous, highly sought-after Meghan Markle has become one of the most widely-recognized names around the world, often synonymous with resilience and empowerment. However, her fans may not know that the former actor was actually born as Rachel Meghan Markle and had slashed off her first name, during her school years. While we still haven’t been given an explanation by the Duchess of Sussex as to why the change happened, some guess the alliteration perhaps appealed to her more.

Prince Harry – Henry

Known to the world as the charming Harry, the Duke of Sussex was actually named Henry when he was born. However, the nickname hardly stuck on and is reportedly only part of some of his official documentations.

Kate Middleton – Catherine

While this is a given and perhaps not that much of a secret to the world, but the Duchess of Cambridge was christened as Catherine Elizabeth Middleton – with Elizabeth perhaps predicting her future role as the Queen Consort.

Prince Charles – Philip, Arthur or George

As part of another incomprehensible tradition of the royal family, the Prince of Wales, after taking on the throne would be able to switch to either of his middle names which could be George, Arthur or Philip.