Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s pet dog dies amid lockdown

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have lost their pet dog Bruno amid the coronavirus lockdown.



The couple mourned the death of their dog with a heartwarming picture of their pet.

The Indian cricketer took to Twitter and revealed that he had Bruno for 11 years.

He wrote, “Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace.”

Anushka also turned to Instagram wrote “Bruno RIP” with heart emoji.



