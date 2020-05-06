Hrithik Roshan in talks with directors for blockbuster future projects

Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan had an extraordinary 2019, having made two hit movies in a row, each belonging to a different genre.

While the movie Super 30 narrated a story of a mathematician named Anand Kumar, his movie War revolved around major fight sequences.

Not late after the release of these films, rumours spread about the actor's next projects, including Satte Pe Satta remake with Farah Khan.

However, it was revealed that due to issues with the script, Roshan opted out of the film.

It has been repored now that the superstar might work on a movie with Om Raut who directed famed movie Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior.

As per new reports, Roshan is talking to different directors to come up with a fresh new line-up of movies for his fans to enjoy.

