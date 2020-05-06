close
Wed May 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 6, 2020

Hrithik Roshan in talks with directors for blockbuster future projects

Bollywood

Web Desk
Wed, May 06, 2020
Hrithik Roshan in talks with directors for blockbuster future projects   

Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan had an extraordinary 2019, having made two hit movies in a row, each belonging to a different genre. 

While the movie Super 30 narrated a story of a mathematician named Anand Kumar, his movie War   revolved around major fight sequences.

Not late after the release of these films, rumours spread about the actor's next projects, including Satte Pe Satta remake with Farah Khan. 

However, it was revealed that due to issues with the script, Roshan opted out of the film.

It has been repored now that the  superstar might work on a movie with Om Raut who directed famed movie Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior.

 As per new reports, Roshan is talking to different directors to come up with a fresh new line-up of movies for his fans to enjoy.

Latest News

More From Bollywood