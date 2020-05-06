Sona Mohapatra slams Ram Gopal Verma for sexist remark about domestic abuse

Sona Mohapatra bashes Ram Gopal Verma for sexist remark about domestic abuse

Indian playback singer Sona Mohapatra recently called out controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma after he made a sexist remark, targeting victims of domestic violence.

Verma tweeted about alochol shops in India re-opening after staying closed for over thirty days due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sharing some pictures of people queued outside wine shops, wherein women were also seen waiting in separate lines in Bengaluru, Verma said women who take part in such activities should not complain about domestic abuse.

"Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men."

The celebrity's tweet did not sink well with Mohapatra, who bashed him for making such an insensitive and distasteful comment, "Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent."

Verma was shocked by the singer's reply to which he later on tweeted "Hey I think u misunderstood the intention behind that tweet ..I am the last person to be judgemental ..I meant it for the leaders who falsely presume that only men drink and abuse women in that state."

Mohapatra responded to this saying, "So are u saying that this picture where a few women are standing in line to buy liquor proves otherwise? How so? Statistics show domestic violence,alcohol abuse to be linked & women hold the short end of the stick across the world. Rarely does the woman drink & thrash her partner."