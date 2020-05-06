Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's birthday plans for son Archie unveiled

Meghan Marklea and Prince Harry, who have stepped down as senior members of the royal family, have a special birthday plan for their beloved son Archie.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't seem to stop themselves from creating fun for baby Archie, as they have a very special plan to celebrate their son's day.



Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Katie Nicholls gave a delightful insight into what we can expect the Sussex clan will be doing to celebrate Archie Mountbatten-Windsor being another year older.

So, what do Meghan and Harry have planned?

Nicholls said: "Meghan’s an amazing cook and loves being creative in the kitchen so I think she’ll have been busy baking so Archie can enjoy his first taste of birthday cake this week."

She also expects that Meghan will make sure her little boy is a healthy one too!

On the food, Nicholls commented: "It will be organic and possibly sugar-free. Something suitably healthy for a one year old."

The royal specialist also discussed what gifts the Sussexes will want for their little boy.

"Archie has everything he needs but his parents don’t spend silly money on toys and clothes," noted Nicholls.